Tiger 3 and other most awaited new movies starring Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan an interesting list of upcoming films that will leave his fans excited.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Upcoming films of Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Line up of 2023

Salman Khan has a lot of interesting projects and films for his fans.

Upcoming projects

Fans of Salman Khan eagerly wait to know which film he signed.

Tiger 3

YRF's spy universe will take the story to the next level with Tiger and Zoya.

Vishnu Vardhan's untitled film

Salman has taken up this film which will be produced by Karan Johar. The film will be released in Christmas 2024.

Tiger Vs Pathaan

There will be a crossover between SRK's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger. This will be the most anticipated film of all time.

Prem Ki Shaadi

Sooraj Barjatya's film wherein Salman will be playing the role of a typical lover/family boy.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman was last seen in this film alongside Pooja Hegde.

Godfather

Salman made a guest appearance in Mohan Raja's film.

Antim: The Final Truth

Salman Khan played the role of a cop in this film.

