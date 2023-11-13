Tiger 3 and other Top 10 films that talk about Hindu-Muslim unity

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

Veer Zaara was a love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. It's all about love! 

Zakhm had Pooja Bhatt playing a Muslim woman who gets married to a Hindu man. 

Deepa Mehta's Earth also had themes of the need for Bhaichara between Hindus and Muslims amidst riots. 

In Mr and Mrs Iyer, A Brahmin girl pretends to be married to a Muslim boy during communal riots. 

Salman Khan played Bajrangi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is about an Indian Man crossing the border to safely drop a young girl home. 

Salman Khan won hearts with just acting chops and even the movie. 

Kedarnath had Sushant Singh Rajput playing a Muslim Man and a Hindu Girl. 

Mulk follows Rishi Kapoor, a Muslim Man and his fight after he is accused of terrorism. 

Jodhaa Akbar is a love story laced with Hindu-Muslim unity. 

Shah Rukh Khan plays a Muslim coach accused of losing the game and favouring Pakistan. 

Firaaq talks about the 2002 Gujarat riots. If you haven't watched it, do give it a try.  

We won't reveal spoilers yet, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is about Hindu-Muslim unity, it's personal!  

