Tiger 3 and other Top 10 films that talk about Hindu-Muslim unity
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Veer Zaara was a love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. It's all about love!
Zakhm had Pooja Bhatt playing a Muslim woman who gets married to a Hindu man.
Deepa Mehta's Earth also had themes of the need for Bhaichara between Hindus and Muslims amidst riots.
In Mr and Mrs Iyer, A Brahmin girl pretends to be married to a Muslim boy during communal riots.
Salman Khan played Bajrangi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is about an Indian Man crossing the border to safely drop a young girl home.
Salman Khan won hearts with just acting chops and even the movie.
Kedarnath had Sushant Singh Rajput playing a Muslim Man and a Hindu Girl.
Mulk follows Rishi Kapoor, a Muslim Man and his fight after he is accused of terrorism.
Jodhaa Akbar is a love story laced with Hindu-Muslim unity.
Shah Rukh Khan plays a Muslim coach accused of losing the game and favouring Pakistan.
Firaaq talks about the 2002 Gujarat riots. If you haven't watched it, do give it a try.
We won't reveal spoilers yet, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is about Hindu-Muslim unity, it's personal!
