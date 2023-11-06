Tiger 3 and other Top 10 movies with highest advance booking record at the Indian box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Tiger 3 is set to release on 12th November but the advance booking has already started.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has reportedly sold 33,990 tickets on the first day of advance booking.
Baahubali 2: The conclusion sold 6.50 lakh tickets in advance booking.
Jawan recorded 5.57 lakh ticket sales before the release.
KGF Chapter 2 sold 5.15 lakh tickets in sales before release.
Spider-Man No Way Home sold approximately 5 lakh tickets in advance booking only in India.
War recorded a sale of 4.10 lakh tickets prior to release day.
Thugs of Hindostan was a disaster but advance booking had sold 3.46 lakh tickets.
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo sold 3.40 lakh tickets in advance booking.
Oppenheimer had a sale of 3.30 lakh tickets in advance booking in India.
