Tiger 3 and other Top 12 dhamakedaar action films that should have a sequel asap
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12 but fans are already inquisitive about the fourth instalment of the dhamekadaar franchise.
The climax scene of Jawan dropped a hint about the sequel. Shah Rukh Khan fans want it to happen ASAP.
Another 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan should also get a sequel. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's combo was simply fantastic.
Of course there are talks of Gadar 3 featuring Sunny Deol, fans are desperately awaiting official confirmation.
SS Rajamouli's RRR had some crazy action sequences that left fans' jaws dropped. It definitely needs a sequel.
Shahid Kapoor was outstanding as an action hero in Bloody Daddy. Drugs to emotions, it had audiences' hooked and it should get a sequel.
KGF 3 is wanted as fans want to know what really happened to Rocky aka Yash in the end? Did he really die?
Rajinikanth's action film Jailer received high acclaim. It would be fun to see how 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian continues to fight goons.
Ajith Kumar as Dark Devil and his gang carried out a thrilling heist in Thunivu. It's time for part 2? A definite, yes!
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's film Vikram was a thrilling adventure. Reportedly, a sequel on character Rolex is underway.
Fans are waiting with bated breath to get an update about a sequel of Sunny Deol's film Border.
Salman Khan is the King when it comes to sequels. On that note, how about Dabanng 4?
