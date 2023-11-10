Tiger 3 banned in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait? Top 10 Bollywood films that were not allowed to release abroad
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
If the latest reports are to be believed, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has been banned in Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the film has been banned because of the portrayal of Islamic countries and characters in negative light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, The Kashmir Files got banned in Singapore citing that it could cause enmity between two communities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prior to Tiger 3, Padmaavat got banned in Malaysia as reportedly it showed Islam in bad light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar's movie OMG got banned in Middle Eastern Countries due to its sensitive content.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's hit film The Dirty Picture was banned in Kuwait reportedly because of the bold scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa was banned in Pakistan reportedly because of its controversial theme.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Udta Punjab suffered a ban in Pakistan as the film was about drug addiction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's movie Baby reportedly did not release in Pakistan as it allegedly showed the country in negative light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As PadMan dealt with menstruation, Pakistan banned the film as reportedly it was against their culture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay movie was reportedly banned in Singapore and Malaysia. The story of the film revolved around a Muslim woman falling in love with a Hindu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja was banned in Pakistan as it was presumed that the film showed the country in bad light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most watched series of all time to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More