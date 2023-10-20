Tiger 3: Before Salman Khan as RAW agent, a look at how world's TOP 10 Intelligence agencies were represented in movies

Tiger 3: Before fans can watch Salman Khan as RAW agent in the YRF film, here is look at the TOP 10 Intelligence Agencies of the world and how their visual representation on screen

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Tiger 3 mania

Tiger 3 is coming in Diwali 2023 with Salman Khan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

World's Top 10 Intelligence Services

Before we see Salman Khan as Tiger, let us find out the world's Top 10 intelligence agencies and how they were shown on reel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CIA of the US

Robert Redford played CIA agent in Three Days Of The Condor. It is No.1 agency

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SIS/MI-6 of the UK

This is second most powerful; fans know Judi Dench as M from MI-6 in Bond series

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Federal Security Service of Russia

It was earlier called KGB. Fans of Bond films will remember General Gogol (played by Walter Gotell)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RAW of India

India has fourth most powerful intelligence in the world

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Israel's MOSSAD

Israel's MOSSAD has been covered in films and TV. Actor Oded Fehr is famous as spy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BND of Germany

It is also a very good intel agency. We have seen many movies on German spies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MSS of China

It is compared to KGB of USSR. Actor James Hong played spy in many movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ISI of Pakistan

Deepika Padukone played glam ISI agent in Pathaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Australian Secret Intelligence Service

Is similar to CIA and MI-6. We have see Hugh Jackman in Aussie spy roles

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

France's DSGE and DSGI

Works like the CIA and MI-6. Juliette Binoche has played French spy on screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar vs Dunki: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to the big clash

 

 Find Out More