Tiger 3: Before witnessing Salman Khan in action watch his 12 best family entertainers on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Before witnessing Salman Khan's action-packed performance in Tiger 3, take a light-hearted family entertainment journey with his films on OTT.
Hum Saath Saath Hain on Netflix is a tale of a joint family's values and togetherness.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun on Netflix is a heartwarming family drama filled with love and traditions.
Maine Pyaar Kiya on Amazon Prime Video is a classic love story that emphasizes the power of love.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on Amazon Prime Video is a beautiful love triangle showcasing the depths of love and sacrifice.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Disney+ Hotstar is a heart-touching journey of a man's determination to unite a lost girl with her family.
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo on Disney+ Hotstar is an opulent family drama revolving around love, sacrifice, and royalty.
Biwi No. 1 on Disney+ Hotstar is a lighthearted comedy exploring the complexities of modern relationships.
Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge on Disney+ Hotstar is a romantic comedy filled with mistaken identities and laughter.
Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video is a hilarious comedy with two friends competing for a girl's affection.
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi on Amazon Prime Video is a rib-tickling comedy about love and rivalry.
Judwaa on Amazon Prime Video shows Salman Khan in double roles creating confusion and comedy.
Hello Brother on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy-action film featuring twins and chaos.
