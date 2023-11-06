Tiger 3 box office advance booking: Salman Khan in top 3 of 2023 but fails to BEAT this Shah Rukh Khan record

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Salman Khan is all set to take box office by storm with his Tiger 3.

Tiger and Zoya will team up again to be the saviours of the country and fans can't keep calm.

The advance tickets bookings of Tiger 3 have begun and it is all looking good for the film.

As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has earned a gross collection of Rs 4.2 crore with its 1st day advance booking.

Reportedly it is now on third spot in terms of advance booking collections of the films released in 2023.

Though Tiger 3 is set to take a flying start at the box office, Salman Khan has failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan with advance bookings.

Tiger 3 has failed to beat Jawan and Pathaan.

As per reports, Jawan sold 1.50 lakh tickets in first 24 hours of advance booking.

Tiger 3 is said to have sold 1.42 lakh tickets in all formats.

Tiger 3 has Emraan Hashmi playing the villain.

He is the new addition to the cast and fans are looking forward to see him as a baddie.

Tiger 3 is going to release on November 12.

