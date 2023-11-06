Tiger 3 box office collection: Ahead of Salman Khan starrer check Laxmi Puja day numbers of earlier Diwali releases
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller Tiger 3 is going to release on November 12. It is going to be a Diwali dhamaka.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is hitting the screens on Diwali day and it is expected that it will do massive box office collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has to be noted that Laxmi Puja is also on the same day. With many being busy celebrating, will Tiger 3 take a hit?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Tiger, here's looking at other Diwali releases and how they fared on Laxmi Puja day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by Pinkvilla, Krrish 3 made Rs 15 crores on Laxmi Puja day. It was a Diwali release in 2013.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Ra One also clocked good numbers on Laxmi Puja day. Reportedly it made Rs 14.75 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2019, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 released during Diwali and made Rs 14.25 crores on Laxmi Puja day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan released on Laxmi Puja day in 2012 and made Rs 12.60 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Son of Sardaar clashed with Jab Tak Hai Jaan and made Rs 9.35 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Ajay Devgn's Diwali release was Shivaay. It made Rs 6.50 crores on Laxmi Puja day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made Rs 9.50 crores on Laxmi Puja day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Tiger 3 be able to have a much better collection on Laxmi Puja day this year? There are high chances!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diwali 2023: Top 10 blouse designs inspired by TV bahus Shivangi Joshi and more
Find Out More