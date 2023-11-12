Tiger 3 box office collection day 1 early estimates: Salman Khan actioner to beat Gadar 2? Excellent day two on the cards
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Tiger 3 is the big Bollywood release of Diwali 2023
As per box office trackers, Tiger 3 might make Rs 43 crores in India
Salman Khan actioner looks all set to surpass Rs 40 cr opening
Tiger 3 has got a huge opening in Kerala making Rs one crore just behind Pathaan and Jawan
Tiger 3 should make Rs 35 to 37 crores nett which is great for Diwali day
Tiger 3 was a huge risk given that people stay indoors for Diwali and Laxmi Puja
Tiger 3 has also beaten the first day of Adipurush, which was one of the biggest openers
Tiger 3 has made USD one million plus in the North America market
Tiger 3 might cross the Rs 45 crore mark as per trade expert Akshaye Rathi
Tiger 3 has already made Rs 11 crores as advance for tomorrow which is huge
Tiger 3 has got mixed response from critics
But crowds are loving Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the movie
