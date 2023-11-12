Tiger 3 box office collection day 1 prediction: Salman Khan film to be at par Gadar 2, fail to beat Pathaan?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Salman Khan’s most-awaited film Tiger 3 finally released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
The film has been screened at 8900 screens worldwide out of which 5500 only in India.
Tiger 3 is the biggest YRF spy Universe film to release at a larger screen count.
The previous film of the universe, Pathaan was screened at 7700 screens.
However, Tiger 3 may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's opening day collection.
According to Sacnilk report, Tiger 3, till November 11, 8 PM, earned around Rs 20 crores with 7.60 lakh tickets sold on the opening day.
Pre-sales booking trend for Tiger 3 has been reported to be better than Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 collected Rs 40.1 crore on day 1.
Based on pre-sales trends and spot bookings, the movie may collect Rs 40 crores in India.
Predictions suggest Tiger 3 may fall short of beating Pathaan's opening day figure of Rs 57 crore.
Nevertheless, earning Rs 40 crore on Diwali is considered record-breaking for the festive day.
The collection might see an impact in the evening and night shows due to Lakshmi pooja.
Positive word of mouth could contribute to a boost in collections from Monday onward.
