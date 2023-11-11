Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film has already made Rs 15 cr plus with advance booking; will beat Jawan on Diwali?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are going to make this Diwali special for fans with Tiger 3.
The much-anticipated third instalment of Tiger franchise is releasing on November 12, 2023.
It is going to be packed with action, thrill, adventure and more.
Going by the advance booking numbers, one can say that Tiger 3 is another blockbuster offering of 2023.
As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has already made Rs 15.58 crore in advance booking. There's one more day to before the film hits the screens.
Thus it is given that Tiger 3 will take a thunderous start at the box office but will it beat Jawan?
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is currently the highest grossing film of the year.
The movie made almost Rs 75 crore in India on its first day.
Tiger 3 has a big task ahead but it seems possible that Salman Khan's film will reach Jawan numbers.
Talking about the cast, Emraan Hashmi has joined the Tiger franchise.
He is going to be the dreaded antagonist in the film.
The initial reviews of Tiger 3 suggest that the film is dhamakedaar.
