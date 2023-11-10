Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film sells more than 4.5 lakh tickets; to be the best Diwali opener ever
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Salman Khan's action thriller Tiger 3 is going to hit the screens on November 12, 2023.
It will see Katrina Kaif reprising the role of Zoya from the hit franchise.
The new addition to Tiger 3 is Emraan Hashmi who is the antagonist.
The advance ticket bookings have already begun and going by the trend, it seems Tiger 3 will taking a flying start.
As per Sacnilk.com, so far, 4,62,327 tickets have already been sold of Tiger 3.
Overall, Tiger 3 has made the gross collection of Rs 12.43 crore already.
There are two more days to go for the film to hit the screens. If all goes well, Tiger 3 can be the biggest Diwali opener ever.
If reports are to be believed. Tiger 3 has late night shows too as it is releasing on Laxmi Puja day.
The major collection for Tiger 3 is coming from its Hindi version.
Tiger 3 produced by YRF and is one of the most-awaited action thrillers of 2023.
The first review of Tiger 3 is already out and it states that it is an action extravaganza.
Now it remains to be seen if Tiger 3 is able to make it to the highest grossing films of 2023 list or not.
