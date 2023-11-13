Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan new movie falls short to be biggest Diwali release; check Top 10

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

Tiger 3 has reportedly made a business of Rs 44.50 crores on day 1. 

But the Emraan Hashmi starrer new movie fell short of claiming the top spot as the biggest Diwali release. 

Thugs Of Hindostan is placed number 1 with a box office of Rs 52.25 crores. But, it was a FLOP!

Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more was at no 2 and will now take the 3rd spot on the list. 

It made a business of Rs 42.62 crores. 

Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo claims fourth spot with a business of Rs 40.35 crores.

The ensemble cast comedy Golmaal Again is at number 5 with Rs 30.14 crores. 

Sooryavanshi is next in line with a box office of Rs 26.29 crores. 

Krrish 3 is at 7 with a box office collection of Rs 25.50 crores. 

Housefull 4 made Rs 19.08 crores. 

Ra.One made a business of Rs 16.20 crores.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is placed 10th on the list with a box office of Rs 15.25 crores.

