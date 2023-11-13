Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan REPLACES Gadar 2 but fails to beat Jawan, Pathaan record

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been one of the most awaited films of 2023.

To see Salman as Tiger again was a visual treat for the fans. 

Tiger 3 box office collection for day 1 are out now. 

The Katrina Kaif starrer movie has minted Rs 44.50 crore as per early trends. 

And thus, Tiger 3 has replaced Gadar 2 in the top 3 biggest openers of 2023. 

Gadar 2 minted Rs 40.10 crores. It will go down at number 4. 

Tiger 3 however could not beat Jawan or Pathaan both of which starred Shah Rukh Khan. 

Jawan claims the top spot with Rs 75 crore opening day collections. 

Pathaan is placed at number two with Rs 57 crore business on day 1.

Adipurush will take 5th place. It earned Rs 36 crores. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 15.81 crores on day 1. After Tiger 3, it will take 6th place. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made Rs 15.73 crores. It's gonna claim 7th place now. 

Bholaa minted Rs 11.20 crore on opening day. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is placed 9th after Tiger 3 release with opening day collections of Rs 11.10 crore. 

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is at number 10 with a box office collection of Rs 10.69 crore on day 1. 

