Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan REPLACES Gadar 2 but fails to beat Jawan, Pathaan record
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been one of the most awaited films of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To see Salman as Tiger again was a visual treat for the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 box office collection for day 1 are out now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Katrina Kaif starrer movie has minted Rs 44.50 crore as per early trends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And thus, Tiger 3 has replaced Gadar 2 in the top 3 biggest openers of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 minted Rs 40.10 crores. It will go down at number 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 however could not beat Jawan or Pathaan both of which starred Shah Rukh Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan claims the top spot with Rs 75 crore opening day collections.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is placed at number two with Rs 57 crore business on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush will take 5th place. It earned Rs 36 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 15.81 crores on day 1. After Tiger 3, it will take 6th place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made Rs 15.73 crores. It's gonna claim 7th place now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa minted Rs 11.20 crore on opening day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is placed 9th after Tiger 3 release with opening day collections of Rs 11.10 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is at number 10 with a box office collection of Rs 10.69 crore on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films that showcase the power of common man to watch on OTT
Find Out More