Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer to enjoy an excellent Monday due to spot bookings?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is one of the buzzing hot movies right now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action-thriller released on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is directed by Manish Sharma. Kabir Khan directed Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar helmed Tiger Zinda Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 1, Tiger 3 made a business of Rs 44.50 crores, making it Salman's biggest opener to date.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger earned Rs 97.3 crores worldwide on day 1, as per a Sacnilk report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 2, Tiger 3 is going to see a small dip in the collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 2, Tiger is likely to make Rs 30.34 crore. These numbers are updated at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's about a 32% drop from day 1 collections.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the on-the-spot bookings seem promising for Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 bookings are picking up slowly. It seems families are planning to catch up with the action-thriller in theatres after seeing the audience's reactions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 is about Tiger saving his Sasural, that is, Pakistan and in turn India from Emraan Hashmi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Have you watched Tiger 3 yet? How many stars would you give to the movie?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 high-rated Pakistani rom-com TV shows that are a must-watch
Find Out More