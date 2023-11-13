Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer to enjoy an excellent Monday due to spot bookings?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is one of the buzzing hot movies right now. 

The action-thriller released on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. 

The movie is directed by Manish Sharma. Kabir Khan directed Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar helmed Tiger Zinda Hai. 

On day 1, Tiger 3 made a business of Rs 44.50 crores, making it Salman's biggest opener to date. 

Tiger earned Rs 97.3 crores worldwide on day 1, as per a Sacnilk report. 

On day 2, Tiger 3 is going to see a small dip in the collection.

On day 2, Tiger is likely to make Rs 30.34 crore. These numbers are updated at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. 

That's about a 32% drop from day 1 collections. 

However, the on-the-spot bookings seem promising for Tiger 3. 

Tiger 3 bookings are picking up slowly. It seems families are planning to catch up with the action-thriller in theatres after seeing the audience's reactions. 

Tiger 3 is about Tiger saving his Sasural, that is, Pakistan and in turn India from Emraan Hashmi. 

Have you watched Tiger 3 yet? How many stars would you give to the movie? 

