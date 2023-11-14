Tiger 3 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Salman Khan film to witness major drop as Diwali festive ends?

Nikita Thakkar

Nov 14, 2023

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has taken a flying start at the box office.

Fans are more than thrilled to see Salman Khan back in his macho, action avatar.

On its first day, the film made a total collection of Rs 44.50 crores.

It's to be noted that the film released on Laxmi Puja day and was Salman's Diwali gift to his fans.

On day 2, Tiger 3 made a whopping Rs 59.25 crores at the box office.

Now, as per a report in Koimoi, it seems that Tiger 3 may see a decline in numbers from day 3.

The report says that Tiger 3 has made Rs 11.60 crores in advance bookings for day 3, witnessing a drop of around 33% from previous day.

The numbers are excluding the blocked seats of the film for day 3.

It remains to be seen how much of spot bookings add to Tiger 3's box office numbers.

Despite being Govardhan puja, the advance booking of Tiger 3 haven't been as expected for its day 3.

As the Diwali festival is coming to an end, the real test of Tiger 3 will begin now.

As of now, the total collection of Tiger 3 is at Rs 104 crores approximately by the end of day 2.

