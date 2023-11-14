Tiger 3 box office collection day 3 early estimates: Salman Khan film to witness major drop as Diwali festive ends?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has taken a flying start at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are more than thrilled to see Salman Khan back in his macho, action avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On its first day, the film made a total collection of Rs 44.50 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's to be noted that the film released on Laxmi Puja day and was Salman's Diwali gift to his fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 2, Tiger 3 made a whopping Rs 59.25 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, as per a report in Koimoi, it seems that Tiger 3 may see a decline in numbers from day 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report says that Tiger 3 has made Rs 11.60 crores in advance bookings for day 3, witnessing a drop of around 33% from previous day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The numbers are excluding the blocked seats of the film for day 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It remains to be seen how much of spot bookings add to Tiger 3's box office numbers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being Govardhan puja, the advance booking of Tiger 3 haven't been as expected for its day 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the Diwali festival is coming to an end, the real test of Tiger 3 will begin now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As of now, the total collection of Tiger 3 is at Rs 104 crores approximately by the end of day 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, know the star cast fees of 'Tiger 3'
Find Out More