Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan actioner struggles to surpass Jawan, Pathaan; even 400 crore seems too far?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Salman Khan’s most awaited film Tiger 3 finally released on the occasion of Diwali opening to a good collection.
The YRF spyverse film minted Rs 44.5 crore on day 1 of release.
The second day also saw a good business of Rs 59 crore making a total of approximately Rs 103 crore.
However, on day 3 the film saw a drop in the collection as it earned Rs 42.50 crore.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer had high stakes to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan.
Analysing the box office trend of Tiger 3 it seems difficult to surpass the two blockbuster movies of the year 2023.
Jawan minted Rs 638 crore and Pathaan collected Rs 543 crore at domestic box office.
Initially expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, now reaching even 350Cr seems extremely challenging for Salman Khan's film at the box office.
The possibility of the Tiger 3 BO collection setback could be its festive release.
During festivals, people prefer spending family time and being at home.
Also, the film was released on Sunday and post-Diwali people returned to their offices and the work routine started.
Tiger 3 didn’t get a weekend to make a strong business at the box office.
