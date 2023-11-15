Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan actioner struggles to surpass Jawan, Pathaan; even 400 crore seems too far?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Salman Khan’s most awaited film Tiger 3 finally released on the occasion of Diwali opening to a good collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The YRF spyverse film minted Rs 44.5 crore on day 1 of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second day also saw a good business of Rs 59 crore making a total of approximately Rs 103 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, on day 3 the film saw a drop in the collection as it earned Rs 42.50 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer had high stakes to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Analysing the box office trend of Tiger 3 it seems difficult to surpass the two blockbuster movies of the year 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan minted Rs 638 crore and Pathaan collected Rs 543 crore at domestic box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Initially expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, now reaching even 350Cr seems extremely challenging for Salman Khan's film at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The possibility of the Tiger 3 BO collection setback could be its festive release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During festivals, people prefer spending family time and being at home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Also, the film was released on Sunday and post-Diwali people returned to their offices and the work routine started.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 didn’t get a weekend to make a strong business at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Tiger 3 and more: Top films with highest single day collection in history of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More