Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's new film sees a drop; Wednesday crucial
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's recent release Tiger 3 proved to be a perfect Diwali dhamaka at the box office.
Tiger 3 started with a bang and made some record-breaking numbers on its opening day.
Being Diwali, Tiger 3 made Rs 44.50 crores on day 1.
On its second day, i.e., Monday, Tiger 3 broke all records and made Rs 59.25 crores.
However, as per the early estimates, the numbers have witnessed a drop on first Tuesday.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is expected to have earned around Rs 42.50 crores on its day 3.
The total collection of Salman Khan's film now stands at Rs 146 crores.
Now the first Wednesday numbers are crucial for the film as Diwali holidays are coming to an end.
Some are celebrating Bhai Dooj today, does it remains to be seen if Tiger 3 numbers get affected or not?
But Tiger 3 has definitely registered itself in the list of highest grossers of this year.
It's proved that Salman-mania is still very much intact.
Like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has all the reasons to celebrate this year.
