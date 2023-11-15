Tiger 3 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer gets Bhaidooj holiday boost

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali. And it is making money and how! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the opening day, Tiger 3 made a business of Rs 44.5 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 enjoyed a terrific Monday by making Rs 59 crores. It was the day after Diwali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On Tuesday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earned Rs 44 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The total collections of Tiger 3 stand to be Rs 147.5 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And the new movie is in for another great holiday as Diwali holidays come to an end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per early trends till 10 pm today, the money has made a business of Rs 20.1 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The total 4 day collections would then be, Rs 167.6 crores. That's a decent collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The collections of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are not as expected. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maybe the audience is enjoying the Diwali festivities with family at home. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, Tiger 3 is enjoying spot-on bookings quite well.  Let's see how much Tiger 3 will make before its final run. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top entertainment news today: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli exchange kisses, Tiger 3 breaks records

 

 Find Out More