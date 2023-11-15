Tiger 3 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer gets Bhaidooj holiday boost
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was released on the occasion of Diwali. And it is making money and how!
On the opening day, Tiger 3 made a business of Rs 44.5 crores.
Tiger 3 enjoyed a terrific Monday by making Rs 59 crores. It was the day after Diwali.
On Tuesday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earned Rs 44 crore.
The total collections of Tiger 3 stand to be Rs 147.5 crores.
And the new movie is in for another great holiday as Diwali holidays come to an end.
As per early trends till 10 pm today, the money has made a business of Rs 20.1 crores.
The total 4 day collections would then be, Rs 167.6 crores. That's a decent collection.
The collections of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are not as expected.
Maybe the audience is enjoying the Diwali festivities with family at home.
However, Tiger 3 is enjoying spot-on bookings quite well. Let's see how much Tiger 3 will make before its final run.
