Tiger 3 box office collection day 5 early estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer dips further but still mints in two digits  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is making slow and steady progress at the box office.  

Tiger 3 has so far collected Rs 169.50 crores. 

And day 5 collections are going to slip but not much. 

As compared to the Day 4 collections, Tiger 3's Day 5 looks very decent. 

On day 5, Tiger 3 is going to make Rs 18.50 crores as per early estimates.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Tiger 3 will make Rs 187.65 crores in five days.

The numbers are low. Expectations were high from Tiger 3.

The film has not even reached Rs 200 crore mark yet. And it still seems far.

Salman Khan's fans claimed that Tiger 3 could surpass Jawan's record but that seems very very far too.

The overseas collections for Tiger 3 has also seen a dip. This has shocked fans.

Recently, Manoj Desai, a theatre owner trashed the claims of Salman Khan movie being a blockbuster.

At this rate, what do you think would be Tiger 3's total collections?

