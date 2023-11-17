Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film slows down; to cross Rs 200 cr this weekend?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 released on November 12.
Instead of Eid, Salman Khan gave his fans Diwali gift with the action thriller.
The film started with a bang at the box office as its Hindi version made around Rs 43 crores.
The second day was fantabulous as Tiger 3 made Rs 58 crores.
On day 3, Tiger 3 started slowing down at the box office. The film made Rs 43.5 crores.
On day 4, the collections dropped to Rs 20.5 crores.
As reported by Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has made Rs 18.5 crores approximately on day 5. These are early estimates.
The total collection of the film has now reached Rs 187.65 crores mark.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is slowly but steadily inching close to Rs 200 crore mark.
Given the hype, it is expected that the film will cross the Rs 200 crore mark over the weekend in India.
Even overseas, the film has performed well at the box office.
Talking about the cast, Tiger 3 has Emraan Hashmi as the dreaded villain.
