Tiger 3 box office collection day 6 early estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie to hit Rs 200 crore mark
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Salman Khan starrer new movie is about Tiger saving Pakistan and in turn India from Emraan Hashmi.
Katrina Kaif starrer opened at Rs 44.50 crores on the festive occasion of Diwali.
Expectations have been high from Tiger 3. The film is maintaining a steady pace.
So far, the action thriller movie has minted Rs 191.9 crores.
And now, it's time for Tiger 3 box office collection day 6 early estimates.
As per Sacnilk report, the movie is all set to make Rs 8.51 crore. These are not confirmed figures.
The numbers are the approximate collections earned till 7 pm today.
The early total collections so far are said to be around Rs 196.16 crores.
Recently, theatre group owner Manoj Desai claimed that the movie is not a blockbuster as is being claimed.
Desai shared that the collections have dipped and he had high hopes for the movie.
Tiger 3 has been one of the highly anticipated action movies. Though the collections might not be what one thought, the movie is still making business.
Slow and steady wins the race, as they say. Tiger 3's spot bookings might turn the tide for them.
