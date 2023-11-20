Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to enter list of Top stars in 400 crore club by this day?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Action spy thriller Tiger 3 has made a business of Rs 376 crore worldwide in 8 days of its release.
The film’s collection is massively dented by the India vs Australia World Cup final match and India vs New Zealand semi-final match.
If the film collects Rs 10-12 crore every day then Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer may hit the Rs 400 crore mark by day 11.
Here’s a look at Indian stars who are a part of the Rs 400 crore club.
Shah Rukh Khan has 2 films namely Jawan and Pathaan that hit the Rs 400 crore mark. His last film Jawan collected Rs 643.87 crore.
Deepika Padukone has also stepped foot in the club with Pathaan which minted Rs 543.05 crore in India.
KGF star Yash holds a strong position in the Rs 400 club with the film earning Rs 434.05 crore.
Sanjay Dutt who played a villain in KGF is also a part of the prominent BO club.
Nayanthara who played lead in Jawan is also in the Rs 400 crore club.
Baahubali 2 collected Rs 510.99 crore in India and became a ladder to Box office milestones for Prabhas.
Anushka Shetty who was a part of the Baahubali 2 has also entered the club.
Tamannaah Bhatia is also a star in the major BO club thanks to Baahubali success.
Sunny Deol made a blockbuster comeback and success with Gadar 2 which earned Rs 525.45 crore.
Gadar 2 helped Ameesha Patel to gain recognition in the Rs 400 crore club.
