Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan movie beats Hrithik Roshan's THIS film to become all-time biggest Diwali blockbuster
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Tiger 3 released on 12th November on the occasion of Diwali has made a historic record in 10 days of theatrical run.
YRF’s spy thriller has now become the all-time biggest Diwali blockbuster.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has minted Rs 400.50 crore worldwide in 10 days.
Tiger 3 has made a new milestone beating Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 which was also released during Diwali 2013.
Krrish 3’s lifetime collection is Rs 393 crore at the global box office.
The next film to have achieved this mark is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collecting Rs 389 crore globally having released on the same occasion.
With Tiger 3 Salman Khan now has two out of the top 3 all-time biggest-grossing films to release on Diwali.
Another biggest Diwali blockbuster is Golmaal Again collecting Rs 311 crore worldwide.
Housefull 4 made a business of Rs 296 crore globally having released during Diwali
Sooryavanshi collected Rs 294.91 crore globally. The film was affected by the Covid pandemic.
