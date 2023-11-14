Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan starrer set to join THESE Top 10 highest grossing films of 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the highest-grossing film the year with a worldwide earning of Rs 1160 crores.
The second on the list is also an SRK starrer, Pathaan with a worldwide collection of Rs 1055 crores.
With Sunny Deol in the lead role, Gadar 2 is at the third position with Rs 686 crores in earnings.
Jailer featuring legendary actor Rajnikanth in the role of a jailer earned a total sum of Rs 604 crores.
The Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Leo that released just a few weeks ago, is on the list as well as it made Rs 600 crores approximately.
With Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Adipurush flopped due to bad VFX but it still managed to earn Rs 392 crores.
The Kerala Story follows the story of a girl who loses everything due to religious terrorism. It made approximately Rs 302 crores.
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as one of the leads, Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 was able to mint Rs 344 crores.
The Tamil action thriller movie Varisu made Rs 297 crores at the box office.
Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu movie starring Chiranjeevi, Shruti Hasaan in lead roles and a special appearance from Urvashi Rautela is at the last position with 219 crores.
