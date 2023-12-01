Tiger 3 box office day 19: Salman Khan film slips under Rs 2 crore; Animal to push it out of theatres?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 made it to the theatres on November 12, 2023.
There was immense buzz around it as it is the third instalment in Tiger franchise.
The film lived upto the hype and fans loved the action-packed drama.
Tiger 3 started of with a bang at the box office. It made around Rs 44.5 crore on its first day.
The first week collection of Tiger 3 was Rs 187.65 crore.
Numbers of Tiger 3 started falling in second week. As per Sacnilk.com, the film made around Rs 1.85 crore on 19th day.
The total collection of Tiger 3 stands at Rs 279.90 crore.
One wonders if Tiger 3 will be out of theatres now as Animal has released today.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is among the most-hyped films of 2023.
Ranbir's never-seen-before brutally fierce avatar has left fans intrigued.
As per prediction, it is expected that Ranbir Kapoor will get his biggest box office opener ever with Animal.
The movie that also stars Rashmika Mandanna is expected to make more than Rs 40 crore on day 1.
