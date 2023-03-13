Tiger 3, Citadel and more spy thrillers of 2023

We have made a list of the spy thrillers of 2023 which you need to watch as soon as it releases. Here, take a look at the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra will essay the role of an elite spy that is manipulating the full world.
The love of a con man and a CIA officer is shown. It is based on the South Korean series My Fellow Citizens.
John Abraham will be seen in action in this geopolitical thriller.
Gal Gadot will take the lead. Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut.
It is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere; this spy thriller will show Tabu finding out who is telling the secrets of India's defence system.
Tom Cruise will return to the saga as Ethan Hunt. He finds himself in political espionage.
Salman Khan will be seen in the action franchise. One shall also get to see Shah Rukh Khan.
A spy is fooled into believing that he is a novelist. Dua Lipa will do her acting debut.
It is on one of the spies who played an important role during Cold War.
It is based on a comic book with the same name who uncovers conspiracies to protect killers when ultimately he becomes one of the targets.
