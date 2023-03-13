Tiger 3, Citadel and more spy thrillers of 2023

We have made a list of the spy thrillers of 2023 which you need to watch as soon as it releases. Here, take a look at the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra will essay the role of an elite spy that is manipulating the full world.

The Company You Keep

The love of a con man and a CIA officer is shown. It is based on the South Korean series My Fellow Citizens.

Tehran

John Abraham will be seen in action in this geopolitical thriller.

Heart Of Stone

Gal Gadot will take the lead. Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut.

Khufiya

It is based on the novel Escape to Nowhere; this spy thriller will show Tabu finding out who is telling the secrets of India's defence system.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One

Tom Cruise will return to the saga as Ethan Hunt. He finds himself in political espionage.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan will be seen in the action franchise. One shall also get to see Shah Rukh Khan.

Argylle

A spy is fooled into believing that he is a novelist. Dua Lipa will do her acting debut.

The Billion Dollar Spy

It is on one of the spies who played an important role during Cold War.

The Black Kaiser

It is based on a comic book with the same name who uncovers conspiracies to protect killers when ultimately he becomes one of the targets.

