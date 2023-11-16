Tiger 3 crosses $3M mark at the US box office, Top 9 Indian actors with maximum number of movies in this record
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Tiger 3 becomes Salman Khan’s 5th film to cross the $3M mark at the US, Canada box office
Salman Khan’s other movies that have hit this mark are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Here’s a look at Indian actors who have the highest number of $3M+ grossers in US/Canada.
Shah Rukh Khan holds the highest record of 12 movies grossing $3M at US/Canada box office.
Ranveer Singh ranks second in the list.
Aamir Khan has 5 movies that hit the record.
With Tiger 3 Salman Khan now has 5 movies grossing $3M at US/Canada box office.
Ranbir Kapoor has 4 movies grossing $3M at the US/Canada box office.
Akshay Kumar too enjoys a record of 4 movies.
Hrithik Roshan has 4 highest-grossing movies at the US/Canada BO.
Megastar Rajinikanth also has 4 movies that crossed $3M mark at US/Canada BO.
Salaar actor Prabhas too holds a record of 4 movies.
