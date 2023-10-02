Tiger 3: Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif charge this whopping fee?

Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023, check out the star cast's fees

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Tiger 3 Loading

Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan is all set to set the box office on fire with his action-packed avatar.

Most-anticipated actioner

The film is the third in the Tiger franchise and is the most awaited film of 2023.

Huge buzz amongst fans

Amid huge buzz amongst Salman fans and Bollywood enthusiasts, reports are going viral about the fees of the Tiger 3 cast.

Katrina’s fee Tiger 3

According to reports, Kat has got Rs 15–20 crore for Tiger 3, which is around her usual pay scale per project.

Highest paid actor

Salman is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and in Tiger 3 he reprises his role of the spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

Tiger directors

The first in the Tiger franchise was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second by Ali Abbas Zafar and now Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

No official disclosure

There has been no official confirmation by the makers on the pay of cast members for Tiger 3.

Tiger Ka Message

The first glimpse from the movie has created a stir and fans are waiting for the trailer.

Fight for the country

In this film, Tiger will fight for the country as well as himself and his family.

Salman’s whopping fee

According to reports, Salman has charged Rs 100 crore for the film.

Emraan Hashmi’s pay

There is no info on how much the main villain of Tiger 3 has been paid. As per reports, his usual pay range is Rs 5-6 crore per movie plus a share in the profits.

