Tiger 3: Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif charge this whopping fee?

Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023, check out the star cast's feesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan is all set to set the box office on fire with his action-packed avatar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is the third in the Tiger franchise and is the most awaited film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amid huge buzz amongst Salman fans and Bollywood enthusiasts, reports are going viral about the fees of the Tiger 3 cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Kat has got Rs 15–20 crore for Tiger 3, which is around her usual pay scale per project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and in Tiger 3 he reprises his role of the spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first in the Tiger franchise was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second by Ali Abbas Zafar and now Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There has been no official confirmation by the makers on the pay of cast members for Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first glimpse from the movie has created a stir and fans are waiting for the trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this film, Tiger will fight for the country as well as himself and his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Salman has charged Rs 100 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no info on how much the main villain of Tiger 3 has been paid. As per reports, his usual pay range is Rs 5-6 crore per movie plus a share in the profits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!