Tiger 3, Dunki, Lahore 1947: Top upcoming films that have BLOCKBUSTER written all over

List of ew movies that are expected to make massive money at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
The film that sees Kangana as an air force officer will hit the screens on October 20. The trailer got everyone excited for this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On October 19, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is releasing. There is enough buzz around the film to suggest that it will be a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited action thriller, Tiger 3 releases on November 10. The trailer suggests that it has entertainment written all over it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal releases on December 1. The story and Ranbir's look has left everyone intrigued already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given Shah Rukh Khan's winning streak with Jawan and Pathaan, it is expected that Dunki will be a massive hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar starring Prabhas is going to clash with Dunki. Both are high-budget films and can be blockbusters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In January 2024, Kalki 2898 AD will make it to the theatres. It has star power of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action thrillers are loved by all. Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has enough of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 proved that Sunny Deol is the box office king. Lahore, 1947 is also expected to be a box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who isn't waiting for Pushpa 2? All the fans are waiting to see Pushpa's fight with SP Banwar Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again has entertainment written all over it. With addition of Deepika, the excitement has doubled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Border 2 is made, it is expected to be a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!