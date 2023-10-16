Tiger 3, Dunki, Lahore 1947: Top upcoming films that have BLOCKBUSTER written all over

List of ew movies that are expected to make massive money at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut

The film that sees Kangana as an air force officer will hit the screens on October 20. The trailer got everyone excited for this film.

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay

On October 19, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is releasing. There is enough buzz around the film to suggest that it will be a blockbuster hit.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

The much-awaited action thriller, Tiger 3 releases on November 10. The trailer suggests that it has entertainment written all over it.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal releases on December 1. The story and Ranbir's look has left everyone intrigued already.

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

Given Shah Rukh Khan's winning streak with Jawan and Pathaan, it is expected that Dunki will be a massive hit.

Salaar starring Prabhas

Salaar starring Prabhas is going to clash with Dunki. Both are high-budget films and can be blockbusters.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas

In January 2024, Kalki 2898 AD will make it to the theatres. It has star power of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and more.

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone

Action thrillers are loved by all. Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has enough of it.

Lahore, 1947 starring Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 proved that Sunny Deol is the box office king. Lahore, 1947 is also expected to be a box office success.

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun

Who isn't waiting for Pushpa 2? All the fans are waiting to see Pushpa's fight with SP Banwar Singh.

Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone

Singham Again has entertainment written all over it. With addition of Deepika, the excitement has doubled.

Border 2

If Border 2 is made, it is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

