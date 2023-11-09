Tiger 3 First Review OUT: Here's why Salman Khan fans need to take this with a pinch of salt

Tiger 3 First Review OUT: While a reviewer has described Salman Khan as flawless, here is why fans of the superstar need to be aware of fake reviewsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Some handles have already shared reviews of Tiger 3 on social media
They have said that Salman Khan is flawless and the film is great
The makers have not shown the movie to any one so far
Tiger 3 is releasing on November 11 in foreign nations
The movie is coming in India on Diwali day with shows running 24x7
It is a known fact that Yash Raj Films do not do special shows for press
Fans of Salman Khan should be careful and not spread fake reviews
The review has come from someone who praised films like Ganapath and Adipurush
The real truth is that Tiger 3 has more action than what we saw
All the fan wars are focused on whether it can beat opening day of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan
All Salman Khan fans want Emraan Hashmi to be a terrific baddie
This time Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore has to prove his patriotism to the whole of India
