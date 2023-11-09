Tiger 3 First Review OUT: Here's why Salman Khan fans need to take this with a pinch of salt

Tiger 3 First Review OUT: While a reviewer has described Salman Khan as flawless, here is why fans of the superstar need to be aware of fake reviews

Urmimala Banerjee

Tiger 3 First Review Out

Some handles have already shared reviews of Tiger 3 on social media

Tiger 3 Flawless

They have said that Salman Khan is flawless and the film is great

Tiger 3 review reality

The makers have not shown the movie to any one so far

Tiger 3 overseas release

Tiger 3 is releasing on November 11 in foreign nations

Tiger 3 India release

The movie is coming in India on Diwali day with shows running 24x7

Tiger 3 makers strict

It is a known fact that Yash Raj Films do not do special shows for press

Tiger 3 Salmania

Fans of Salman Khan should be careful and not spread fake reviews

Tiger 3 review credibility

The review has come from someone who praised films like Ganapath and Adipurush

Tiger 3 Outstanding

The real truth is that Tiger 3 has more action than what we saw

Tiger 3 hype

All the fan wars are focused on whether it can beat opening day of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan

Tiger 3 baddie

All Salman Khan fans want Emraan Hashmi to be a terrific baddie

Tiger 3 Plot

This time Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore has to prove his patriotism to the whole of India

