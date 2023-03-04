Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more most-awaited sequels in 2023

Let's check out the most awaited upcoming movie sequels

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is returning back to fight against Pakistan

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is a much-awaited movie of 2023

Fukery 3

The comedy franchise is extending with its third chapter

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana will return as pooja in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday

OMG - Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar will turn lord shiva after playing Krishna in OMG 1

Hera Pheri 3

The third part of the iconic classic comedy is finally happening with the OG trio

Singham 3

After the success of first two parts Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are set for Singham 3

Krrish 4

The superhero series after Koi Mil Gaya will continue the story in Krrish 4

Aashiqui 3

The musical drama Aashiqui is all set for its third chapter

Golmaal 5

Rohit Shetty will return to its comedy franchise Golmaal with the fifth instalment

