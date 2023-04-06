Pathaan to get beaten at box office by these films in 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 can beat Pathaan's box office records.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is much awaited. The movie is set to release on 11th Augusr, 2023.

Fans of SRK are very excited for Jawan as it will have Nayanthara.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on July 28th, 2023.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush can give a fight to Pathaan's box office collection.

Salman Khan'as film will release on 21st April and can give a tough fight to Pathaan.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has given fans a lot of expectations.

Pushpa 2: The Rule can create another blockbuster by Allu Arjun.

Salaar will have Prabhas in the main role and will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

Thalapathy 67 can also create a blockbuster record and give a fight to Pathaan.

