Tiger 3 in theatres and other new movies, web series to watch this Diwali on OTT with family and friends
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tiger 3 is releasing in theaters on 12th November 2023.
Pippa is a biographical war film now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 10th November.
The Road starring Trisha Krishnan is a Tamil crime thriller movie now streaming on Aha.
Rainbow Rishta on Amazon Prime Video is a docu-series of six heartwarming stories.
Valatty is a heartwarming Malayalam love story of two dogs streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Irugapatru is a Tamil drama streaming on Netflix about a marriage counselor's life getting complicated due to her techniques and methods.
BTS: Yet to Come on Amazon Prime Video shows the popular K-pop boy band’s show at the World Expo held in Busan in October 2022.
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer made its digital release on Zee 5 on 10th November.
The Claus Family 3 is a fantasy drama streaming on Netflix.
Aatmapamphlet is a coming-of-age Marathi film now streaming on Zee 5.
