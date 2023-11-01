Tiger 3 in theatres, Jawan on OTT and other Top 10 new movies to look forward to in November 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is releasing in theaters on 12th November 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will make its digital release on Netflix on 2nd November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria’s Apurva will have a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khichadi 2 will release in theaters on 17th November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankh Micholi will open in cinemas on 3rd November 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Kundra’s film UT69 will be released in theaters on 3rd November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Oednekar will open in cinemas on 3rd November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashutosh Rana’s Lakeerein will release in theaters on 3rd November 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darsheel Safary’s Hukus Bukus will release in theaters on 3rd November.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farrey is slated to hit big screens on 24th November 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 worst cameos ever in Bollywood films courtesy Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others

 

 Find Out More