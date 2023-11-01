Tiger 3 in theatres, Jawan on OTT and other Top 10 new movies to look forward to in November 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is releasing in theaters on 12th November 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will make its digital release on Netflix on 2nd November.
Tara Sutaria’s Apurva will have a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th November.
Khichadi 2 will release in theaters on 17th November.
Aankh Micholi will open in cinemas on 3rd November 2023.
Raj Kundra’s film UT69 will be released in theaters on 3rd November.
Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Oednekar will open in cinemas on 3rd November.
Ashutosh Rana’s Lakeerein will release in theaters on 3rd November 2023.
Darsheel Safary’s Hukus Bukus will release in theaters on 3rd November.
Farrey is slated to hit big screens on 24th November 2023.
