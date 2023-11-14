Tiger 3 joins list of Top 10 fastest Rs 100 crore grossers; beats Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has taken a roaring start at the box office. It has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has now joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that made Rs 123 crore approximately in just two days. This is Hindi Net Collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made Rs 111.73 crore approximately in just two days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the total collection of Tiger 3 is Rs 102 crore approximately in just two days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's magnum-opus KGF 2 made Rs 100.74 crore approx in two days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took three days to cross Rs 100 crore mark. The total three day collection of the film was Rs 135 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 beat Baahubali 2 as Prabhas' film took three days to reach the mark of Rs 128 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next in line is Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju that took three days to make Rs 120.06 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was also a smashing hit as in three days it made Rs 114.93 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Prabhas' film Adipurush took three days to enter Rs 100 crore club. By the end of third day, it's collection was Rs 112.75 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva entered Rs 100 crore club on its third day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Dangal too took 3 days to enter Rs 100 crore club. It's Hindi Net Collection was Rs 107.01 crore by day 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best cop web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More