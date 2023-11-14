Tiger 3 joins list of Top 10 fastest Rs 100 crore grossers; beats Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has taken a roaring start at the box office. It has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

It has now joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that made Rs 123 crore approximately in just two days. This is Hindi Net Collection.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made Rs 111.73 crore approximately in just two days.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the total collection of Tiger 3 is Rs 102 crore approximately in just two days.

Yash's magnum-opus KGF 2 made Rs 100.74 crore approx in two days.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took three days to cross Rs 100 crore mark. The total three day collection of the film was Rs 135 crore.

Tiger 3 beat Baahubali 2 as Prabhas' film took three days to reach the mark of Rs 128 crore.

Next in line is Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju that took three days to make Rs 120.06 crore.

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was also a smashing hit as in three days it made Rs 114.93 crore.

The Hindi version of Prabhas' film Adipurush took three days to enter Rs 100 crore club. By the end of third day, it's collection was Rs 112.75 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva entered Rs 100 crore club on its third day.

Aamir Khan's Dangal too took 3 days to enter Rs 100 crore club. It's Hindi Net Collection was Rs 107.01 crore by day 3.

