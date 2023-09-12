Tiger 3 leads with highest interest on Book My Show for Bollywood's upcoming new movies in 2023

Tiger 3 beats Dunki, Animal and other Bollywood films with highest interest on Book My Show. This is for the upcoming slate of movies in 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Tiger 3 Vs Dunki

Here is a list of movies with maximum interest on Book My Show. Tiger 3 leads and how!

Tiger 3

The hype for Tiger 3 on-ground is insane. It has 67K interests on Book My Show

Dunki

It is on second spot with 41.5K interests

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has 31.5K interests

Maidaan

Fans are waiting for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan for a long time. It has 28.5K interests

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is slated for good opening with over 19K interests

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff returns with this dystopian action film. It has 17.9K interests

Bombay

This Sanjay Nirupam movie has 16.4K interests on BMS

Yoddha

This Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film has 15.6K interests on Book My Show

The Vaccine War

It has 5.5K interests on Book My Show. The movie stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and more

