Tiger 3 leaked: Salman Khan jail break scene goes viral, netizens can't keep calm 

In a shocking turn of events, a Salman Khan scene from the most awaited Tiger 3 has been leaked online.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Tiger 3 developing buzz 

Salman Khan new movie is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023. 

Tiger 3 promotions 

As per reports, the makers and the team of Tiger 3 will begin promotions in a couple of days. 

Tiger Ka Message 

The promotions will kickstart with Tiger Ka message which is basically the Tiger 3 teaser. 

Tiger 3 scene leaked

As per a Reddit user in BollyBlindsGossips, a screenshot of a scene from Tiger 3 has been leaked online. 

Salman Khan scene leaked 

As per the Reddit post, pictures of a jailbreak scene have been leaked. Salman is seen standing behind the bodies of inmates. Another one is a close-up of the hunk.  

Tiger 3 teaser duration

Meanwhile, it is said that the teaser, Tiger Ka Message, is about 1 minute 46 seconds long. 

Tiger 3 teaser certificate

The promotion video has got a U/A certification by the board, states a report. 

Tiger 3 teaser date

The much-awaited teaser will come out on 27th September, coinciding with the birthday of the superstar.

Fans excitement level 

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the release of the Tiger 3 teaser. Some are wondering if the leak is from the teaser or just a speculation. 

High-octane climax 

The movie will have an 11-minute-long climax, as per reports. 

Caution for readers

 BollywoodLife urges its readers to not participate in such leaks as it leads to copyright infringement and is punishable under the copyright law.

