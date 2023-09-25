Tiger 3 leaked: Salman Khan jail break scene goes viral, netizens can't keep calm 

In a shocking turn of events, a Salman Khan scene from the most awaited Tiger 3 has been leaked online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Salman Khan new movie is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2023.
As per reports, the makers and the team of Tiger 3 will begin promotions in a couple of days.
The promotions will kickstart with Tiger Ka message which is basically the Tiger 3 teaser.
As per a Reddit user in BollyBlindsGossips, a screenshot of a scene from Tiger 3 has been leaked online.
As per the Reddit post, pictures of a jailbreak scene have been leaked. Salman is seen standing behind the bodies of inmates. Another one is a close-up of the hunk.
Meanwhile, it is said that the teaser, Tiger Ka Message, is about 1 minute 46 seconds long.
The promotion video has got a U/A certification by the board, states a report.
The much-awaited teaser will come out on 27th September, coinciding with the birthday of the superstar.
Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the release of the Tiger 3 teaser. Some are wondering if the leak is from the teaser or just a speculation.
The movie will have an 11-minute-long climax, as per reports.
BollywoodLife urges its readers to not participate in such leaks as it leads to copyright infringement and is punishable under the copyright law.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
