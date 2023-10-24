Tiger 3 Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and more Top 10 Arjit Singh songs that wowed us in 2023

Here are some of Arjit Singh's latest song that touched our hearts.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Arjit Singh has voiced Salman Khan for the new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 ending their 9 years of feud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Arjit proved his versatility with peppy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Kya Mile

Arjit Singh touched our hearts with mesmerizing song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Jhumka

Arjit and Shreya Ghosal’s association What Jhumka from RARKPK featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pasoori Nu

Arjit recreated the popular Coke Studio song Pasoori Nu for Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeriye

Heeriye is a soulful collaboration of Arjit Singh and Jasleen Royal featuring Dulquer Salmaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaleya

Arjit and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated again for Chaleya from Jawaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Pyaar Mein

Tere Pyaar Mein is the new love anthem featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjit Singh’s magical voice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Bedardeya

O Bedardeya is a heartfelt emotional breakup song from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Arjit lend his melodious voice to Vicky Kaushal in Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and more actors who have good lineup of films despite string of flops

 

 Find Out More