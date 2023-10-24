Tiger 3 Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and more Top 10 Arjit Singh songs that wowed us in 2023

Here are some of Arjit Singh's latest song that touched our hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Arjit Singh has voiced Salman Khan for the new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 ending their 9 years of feud.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit proved his versatility with peppy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit Singh touched our hearts with mesmerizing song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit and Shreya Ghosal’s association What Jhumka from RARKPK featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit recreated the popular Coke Studio song Pasoori Nu for Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heeriye is a soulful collaboration of Arjit Singh and Jasleen Royal featuring Dulquer Salmaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated again for Chaleya from Jawaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Pyaar Mein is the new love anthem featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjit Singh’s magical voice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
O Bedardeya is a heartfelt emotional breakup song from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjit lend his melodious voice to Vicky Kaushal in Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
