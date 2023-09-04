Tiger 3: Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to have a cameo as well?

As we gear up for Tiger 3 during Diwali, here's why it could get bigger than Pathaan.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Most awaited

Tiger 3 is a highly anticipated movie starring Salman and Katrina. After all, it's the birthplace of YRF's spy verse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big update

In case you missed it, Tiger 3 is a continuation after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

It was during the making of War that the makers decided to spin it into a spy verse by bringing Tiger, War and then Pathaan under one roof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

SRK's Pathaan had a cameo of Salman as Avinash aka Tiger in it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK's turn

It has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

With the film being a continuation, we wonder if Hrithik Roshan's Kabir will also make an appearance in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

Unfortunately, Tiger Shroff's Khalid was killed in War. He might not be seen in the Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YRF's spyverse

If the makers bring Shah Rukh and Hrithik together with Salman, this could be the first ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Box office collection

It could send cash registers ringing and the movie would break all the records at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War 2

It also makes us wonder whether War 2 will take place after the events of Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman mania

Fans are eagerly waiting for Diwali 2023. They are looking forward to another historic box office collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Photos Of Kangana Ranaut’s Flamboyant Manali Home

 

 Find Out More