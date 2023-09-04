Tiger 3: Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to have a cameo as well?

As we gear up for Tiger 3 during Diwali, here's why it could get bigger than Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Tiger 3 is a highly anticipated movie starring Salman and Katrina. After all, it's the birthplace of YRF's spy verse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In case you missed it, Tiger 3 is a continuation after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was during the making of War that the makers decided to spin it into a spy verse by bringing Tiger, War and then Pathaan under one roof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's Pathaan had a cameo of Salman as Avinash aka Tiger in it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the film being a continuation, we wonder if Hrithik Roshan's Kabir will also make an appearance in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unfortunately, Tiger Shroff's Khalid was killed in War. He might not be seen in the Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If the makers bring Shah Rukh and Hrithik together with Salman, this could be the first ever in the history of Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It could send cash registers ringing and the movie would break all the records at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It also makes us wonder whether War 2 will take place after the events of Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are eagerly waiting for Diwali 2023. They are looking forward to another historic box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
