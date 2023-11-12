Tiger 3, Pathaan and more Top 10 Bollywood films with crazy chase sequences that spark adrenaline rush
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
In Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3, there are quite a few chase sequences. The best one is the one with Salman Khan zooming with his bike.
Shah Rukh Khan pulled off a fab bike chase scene in Jawan as Vikram Rathore. His swag was top class.
Even in Pathaan, there is a chase scene between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham that kept audiences at the edge of their seats.
The chase sequence between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War made fans' jaw drop.
Of course, when there's a mention of chase sequences, how can one miss out on Dhoom? John Abraham wrooming his bike was too good.
Likewise, in Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan pulled off a crazy bike chase stunt.
In the film Ra One, the chase sequences were quite powerful.
Salman Khan's iconic cycle chase scene from Kick is still remembered by all.
The chase sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and his 'fan' in the movie Fan added to the adrenaline rush.
In the movie Darr, one of the best scenes was the chase between characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.
