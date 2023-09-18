Tiger 3, Pushpa 2 and other Top 10 upcoming new movies that prove it's the season of sequels at the box office

Gear up for full-on entertainment as these sequels are on the way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited movie Tiger 3 is going to release on November 10, 2023. It is going to be the Diwali dhamaka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Tiger 3, Fukrey 3 will hit the screens on September 28, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty recently announced his Singham Again. It is slated to release next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's most-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to release on August 15, 2024. The release date was recently announced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie is slated to release in Diwali next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 in kitty. The shooting of the same is slated to begin next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise is going to release in Diwali next year. Will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third instalment of the Welcome franchise will release on December 20, 2024. It stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty next has the sequel of Kantara in the pipeline. Fans are desperately looking forward to it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 is also in the making, however, there's no confirmation on its release date yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are rumours that Gadar 3 is on cards and Sunny Deol fans are already excited for it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Atlee has been talking about Jawan 2 piquing the interest of all Shah Rukh Khan fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
