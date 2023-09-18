Tiger 3, Pushpa 2 and other Top 10 upcoming new movies that prove it's the season of sequels at the box office

Gear up for full-on entertainment as these sequels are on the way.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited movie Tiger 3 is going to release on November 10, 2023. It is going to be the Diwali dhamaka.

Fukrey 3

Before Tiger 3, Fukrey 3 will hit the screens on September 28, 2023.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty recently announced his Singham Again. It is slated to release next year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun's most-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to release on August 15, 2024. The release date was recently announced.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie is slated to release in Diwali next year.

Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 in kitty. The shooting of the same is slated to begin next year.

Housefull 5

The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise is going to release in Diwali next year. Will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Welcome to the Jungle

The third instalment of the Welcome franchise will release on December 20, 2024. It stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and more.

Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty next has the sequel of Kantara in the pipeline. Fans are desperately looking forward to it.

Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 is also in the making, however, there's no confirmation on its release date yet.

Gadar 3

There are rumours that Gadar 3 is on cards and Sunny Deol fans are already excited for it.

Jawan

Director Atlee has been talking about Jawan 2 piquing the interest of all Shah Rukh Khan fans.

