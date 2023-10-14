Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif actioner has to beat nett collections of these Top 10 films to be 2023's biggest

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif actioner has a tough job at hand. It has to beat the nett India collections of these top 10 films to be the ultimate ruler

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Tiger 3

With the Salman Khan and YRF Factor, Tiger 3 could be the film to beat Jawan and Gadar 2

Jawan

Jawan has made nett collections of Rs 574.25 crores, and still counting

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made Rs 525.45 crores

Pathaan

SRK, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan made Rs 524.53cr

The Kerala Story

Made on a tight budget, The Kerala Story amassed Rs 239 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's vibrant love story has a formidable benchmark of Rs 153.6 crores

OMG 2

One of the best movies of 2023, OMG 2 made Rs 150 crore nett

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

TJMM has a net collection of Rs 149 crores

Adipurush

Despite being a flop, Adipurush made Rs 140 crores

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's KBKJ made Rs 110 crores

Dream Girl 2

The movie made Rs 104.9 crores nett in India

