Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif actioner has to beat nett collections of these Top 10 films to be 2023's biggest

Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif actioner has a tough job at hand. It has to beat the nett India collections of these top 10 films to be the ultimate rulerSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
With the Salman Khan and YRF Factor, Tiger 3 could be the film to beat Jawan and Gadar 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made nett collections of Rs 574.25 crores, and still countingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made Rs 525.45 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan made Rs 524.53crSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Made on a tight budget, The Kerala Story amassed Rs 239 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar's vibrant love story has a formidable benchmark of Rs 153.6 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best movies of 2023, OMG 2 made Rs 150 crore nettSource: Bollywoodlife.com
TJMM has a net collection of Rs 149 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being a flop, Adipurush made Rs 140 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's KBKJ made Rs 110 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made Rs 104.9 crores nett in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
