Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer new movie reminds us of Jawan, KGF and more; here's how

Salman Khan is coming up with an action bonanza during Diwali. Here's why the Tiger Ka Message reminds us of other movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Swag master 

Nobody has the swag like Salman and the way he delivers action is different too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's similar? 

These days, movies have stylised action sequences which adds to the thrill of watching them in cinemas. Here are other movies...   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan ka action 

Shah Rukh Khan opened the year with the biggest action movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action in Jawan

Vikram Rathore's moves when fighting bad guys were a treat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR spectacle 

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer was out and out a visual spectacle. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF mass 

Yash brought back the angry young man hero movies in a stylised way thanks to Prashanth Neel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan are both stylish in their own way. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War boom

When you have Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the same frame, it's bound to be epic. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom series

The whole series has some interestingly packaged action scenes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram's action 

Kamal Haasan movie left fans in awe with its action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajini's style in Jailer

When it's Rajinikanth, action is always stylised. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming movies 

Well, Tiger 3 is the movie everyone is looking forward to now, but there are more movies that'll have stylised action sequences. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is also an actioner which will see him reuniting with Kriti Sanon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay and Tiger will share the screen in this one. It already looks loaded.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra starrer action movie is one of the highly anticipated ones. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar

Prabhas has already impressed fans with the teaser. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer is going to introduce a new kinda action to movies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yash Chopra’s 81st birth anniversary: Top 10 movies of the filmmaker that redefined romance

 

 Find Out More