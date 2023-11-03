Tiger 3: Salman Khan's new movie gets U/A certificate; CBFC makes THESE changes
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan is the next big Bollywood offing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The buzz around the same is quite a bit as Tiger 3 is going to be a Diwali 2023 Dhamaka.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The buzz around the same is a lot as Tiger 3 is going to be a Diwali 2023 Dhamaka.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Good News is that CBFC has granted Tiger 3 U/A certificate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that no visual cuts have been made to the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, CBFC asked the makers to replace ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in subtitles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers were also asked to use the correct abbreviation - R&AW in certain dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cuts list also mentioned that 'the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request.'
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will return as Zoya and pull off some daredevil action scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi is going to be the dreaded antagonist in Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The run time of Tiger 3 is said to be 153 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 will release in theatres on November 12, 2023. All eyes are on its box office numbers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 slice-of-life films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT starring Amitabh Bachchan and more
Find Out More