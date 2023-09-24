Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to have a high-octane bike sequence; shot with 3 action-directors from across the globe 

Shah Rukh Khan will join Salman Khan in his mission in Tiger 3. There is an elaborate bike sequence which will leave fans thrilled.

Shivani Pawaskar

Tiger 3 buzz

Salman, Katrina's movie is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023.

Fans upset?

Salman Khan fans are demanding Tiger 3 teaser from the makers of Salman Khan starrer new movie.

Tiger 3 interesting update

And amidst the ongoing buzz, we have come across an interesting update about SRK and Salman's scene in the upcoming new movie.

Elaborate bike sequence

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a high-octane bike chase sequence in the movie.

Meticulous planning

Director Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra planned this sequence for about six months, states a report in boxofficeworldwide.com.

Sholay inspired?

The report claims that the bike is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's bike in Sholay which had a passenger car.

Tiger 3 climax

According to the media report, the climax scene will be about 11 minutes long with a focus on action.

The sequence

Interestingly, the report claims, Emraan Hashmi is not a part of this sequence and someone else will be blocking the path for Salman and SRK.

Vishal Jethwa in Tiger 3

If reports are anything to go by, Vishal Jethwa's character will have a deep connection with Zoya and Tiger in the movie.

Emraan Hashmi's character deets

Emraan Hashmi is in the same position in Pakistan as Salman's Avinash in the Indian Force.

Three action directors

As per the report, Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh have directed the action sequence for Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 arrival

The Salman Khan starrer new movie is arriving on 10th November coinciding with Diwali. 

