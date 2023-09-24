Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to have a high-octane bike sequence; shot with 3 action-directors from across the globe 

Shah Rukh Khan will join Salman Khan in his mission in Tiger 3. There is an elaborate bike sequence which will leave fans thrilled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Salman, Katrina's movie is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan fans are demanding Tiger 3 teaser from the makers of Salman Khan starrer new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And amidst the ongoing buzz, we have come across an interesting update about SRK and Salman's scene in the upcoming new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a high-octane bike chase sequence in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra planned this sequence for about six months, states a report in boxofficeworldwide.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report claims that the bike is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's bike in Sholay which had a passenger car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the media report, the climax scene will be about 11 minutes long with a focus on action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Interestingly, the report claims, Emraan Hashmi is not a part of this sequence and someone else will be blocking the path for Salman and SRK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Vishal Jethwa's character will have a deep connection with Zoya and Tiger in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi is in the same position in Pakistan as Salman's Avinash in the Indian Force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the report, Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh have directed the action sequence for Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Salman Khan starrer new movie is arriving on 10th November coinciding with Diwali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!