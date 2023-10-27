Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser to be attached; advance bookings for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif new movie to open on THIS date  

From Tiger 3 advance to run time and more, here are all the latest updates about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Tiger 3 buzz 

The makers have planned a unique strategy to keep the buzz high and soaring and it seems to be working. Diwali is the most awaited time now. 

Salman-Kat reunion

Fans have loved Salman as Tiger and Katrina as Zoya. The loyal fanbase is always eager for new and latest updates, so here you go... 

Theatrical run time 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer new movie will have a run time of 2 hours 35 minutes, that is 155 minutes. 

Longest movie in Spy-verse?

As per reports, Emraan Hashmi starrer new movie is the third longest movie in the spy-verse after Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan. 

Diwali to impact Tiger 3? 

Well, the festive season usually slows down business since parties will be organised which Bollywood is quite famous for. It could impact the business but... 

Tiger 3 box office 

The trade experts predict that Tiger 3 business may take a slow start at the box office but it might pick up over the weekend. 

Tiger 3 advance bookings 

TOI quotes Sacnilk report saying the advance bookings for Katrina Kaif starrer new movie is likely to open on 5th November, 7 days before the release. 

Tiger 3 ticket bookings 

So, in less than 10 days, Salman Khan fans can book their tickets for the next big action bonanza of the year.  

Dunki teaser 

According to media reports, the Dunki teaser might be attached to the Tiger 3 movie release for widespread reach. 

Tiger X Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tiger 3 and it is said he just had to make a phone call to Salman and Aditya Chopra for the Dunki teaser. 

Tiger 3 release 

Salman is arriving as Tiger on 12th November. It is one of the few movies to release on Sunday rather than Friday. 

Tiger 3 records

We just cannot wait to see all the box office records that Tiger 3 will break upon release. 

