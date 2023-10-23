Tiger 3, Singham Again and other Top 10 successful film franchises in Bollywood

Here are some Bollywood movies that managed to make successful and popular franchises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Salman Khan's Tiger series with action sequences and espionage plots is now extending with Tiger 3 releasing on 12th November.
Ajay Devgn's Singham series action-packed narratives resonated with viewers and Rohit Shetty is now extending it with Singham Again.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was an all-time blockbuster and its sequel Gadar 2 was also well-received by the audience. Makers are now contemplating Gadar 3.
So far there are 3 parts in the Dhamaal series and the laugh-out-loud humor and comical mishaps keep audiences coming back for more.
Rohit Shetty's brand of comedy and the hilarious characters make it favourite among fans who are now waiting for Golmaal 5.
The ensemble cast, slapstick comedy, and family-friendly entertainment ensure its popularity. After 4 successful parts, Housefull 5 is set to release in 2024.
Salman Khan's portrayal of the fearless Chulbul Pandey, along with catchy music and action sequences, has kept the franchise thriving.
The relatable humor and quirky characters in this comedy series have made it a hit and makers have recently delivered Fukrey 3.
The franchise's fast-paced action sequences, high-stakes heists, and charismatic antagonists have contributed to its success and a 4th part is on the cards.
After 3 parts of Krrish Hrithik Roshan as India's superhero is preparing for Krrish 4.
