Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and more Top 10 Bollywood songs shot at exotic foreign locations

A look at most popular Bollywood songs that are shot in foreign, exotic locations.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3

The new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 is filmed in Turkey. Fans gets a glimpse of the gorgeous Fairy Chimneys and more in the song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ude Dil Befikre from Befikre

The song Ude Dil Befikre starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor is shot in Paris. The song captures the most gorgeous places in Paris.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meherbaan Hua from Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry was the highlight but so was the location - Santorini, Greece.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Tu Jaane Na song from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is also shot in Turkey. It captures the most stunning visuals of Turkey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gerua from Dilwale

The song Gerua from Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is shot at Iceland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's song is shot at The Great Sphinx and Pyramids, Giza, Egypt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghungroo from War

The peppy number starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor is shot at Positano beach located in Italy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno

This romantic number starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is shot at multiple locations including Venice, Alberobello, Santa Cesarea Terme, Mattinata and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Among the most romantic songs starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it is shot in Egypt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum from Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's romantic number is shot in Netherlands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaar Kadam from PK

Picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, the song was shot at Bruges, Belgium.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 South Indian horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More