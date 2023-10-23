Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and more Top 10 Bollywood songs shot at exotic foreign locations

A look at most popular Bollywood songs that are shot in foreign, exotic locations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
The new song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 is filmed in Turkey. Fans gets a glimpse of the gorgeous Fairy Chimneys and more in the song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song Ude Dil Befikre starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor is shot in Paris. The song captures the most gorgeous places in Paris.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry was the highlight but so was the location - Santorini, Greece.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jaane Na song from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is also shot in Turkey. It captures the most stunning visuals of Turkey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song Gerua from Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is shot at Iceland.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's song is shot at The Great Sphinx and Pyramids, Giza, Egypt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The peppy number starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor is shot at Positano beach located in Italy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic number starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is shot at multiple locations including Venice, Alberobello, Santa Cesarea Terme, Mattinata and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the most romantic songs starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it is shot in Egypt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's romantic number is shot in Netherlands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, the song was shot at Bruges, Belgium.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
